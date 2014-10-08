JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

Date/Time: Sunday, March 4 at 3:30pmET

TV Network/Radio: FOX / PRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

COMPARING ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY: “Heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, there are some things we can take from Atlanta Motor Speedway and some things we can’t,” Allmendinger said. “If you go to Atlanta and your car has speed in it, you kind of feel like you’re going to go to Las Vegas (another 1.5-mile track) and have speed in it there as well. The setup is a bit different for sure. Our teammate ran the test at Las Vegas in January, and we got some good notes from that in terms of how this new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will handle once we race there. We’ll definitely use the test notes more than we’ll use the Atlanta notes going to Vegas.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 NATURAL LIGHT CAMARO ZL1

NATURAL LIGHT PARTNERSHIP: “We’re really excited to have Natural Light on board this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Buescher said. “More importantly, they’re giving away $1 million in scholarship money to help students pay college debt. Find a can with a green tab, post a video on social media sharing your inspiration for going to college, include the #nattystories and #contest hashtags and you could have some serious scholarship benefits for student loans.”

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY JANUARY TEST: “We did get to run the test there,” Buescher said. “That track is so fast and I feel like the pavement has aged pretty decent. You can widen out the groove quite a bit and move around and its getting some character through the bumps. It’s a fun racetrack.”

NOTES FROM ATLANTA: “I’d say there’s some things that you can take from Atlanta Motor Speedway and bring to Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Buescher said. “I feel like our setups from track to track have gotten more similar. Maybe now that the cars are so aerodynamically sucked down on the racetrack and we don’t get much movement, you keep the setup more similar than you would in the past. I don’t think there’s a whole lot that translates. I’m going to have to go back to my notes from the test and go from there.”

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS

AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 8

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 1

Average Start: 19.4

Average Finish: 22.0

CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 2

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Start: 25.0

Average Finish: 24.5

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 337

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 53

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 80

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

