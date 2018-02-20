Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS NOTES

Ford heads into NASCAR’s western swing on a high note after Kevin Harvick’s two wins last weekend, highlighted by Sunday’s dominating performance in which he led 181-of-325 laps. As all three series prepare to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ford Performance looks at how its teams have fared at the 1.5-mile track.

FORD IN THE MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AT LVMS

· Ford leads all manufacturers with 9 series wins in 20 all-time events.

· Roush Fenway Racing tops all organizations with 7 victories, including the first three.

· Four Ford drivers have 2 wins each – Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT LVMS

· Just like Cup, Ford has 9 NASCAR XFINITY Series wins at LVMS.

· Jeff Burton and Mark Martin lead the way with 2 wins apiece.

· Joey Logano is the defending winner of this week’s Boyd Gaming 300.

FORD IN THE CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT LVMS

· Ford has 4 series wins at LVMS.

· Joe Ruttman, Greg Biffle, Travis Kvapil and Tyler Reddick have one each.

· Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of this weekend’s event.

MARTIN LEADS FORD CHARGE IN INAUGURAL VEGAS CUP EVENT

Ford took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the inaugural race at the 1.5-mile facility on March 1, 1998 as Mark Martin led a manufacturer runaway that saw 13 of the top 14 finishers driving a Taurus. The win was the first for Taurus, which became the first full-time four-door entry in NASCAR, after Ford decided to use it in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starting with the 1998 season. Martin bested Roush Fenway teammate Jeff Burton by 1.605 seconds to win the Las Vegas 400 with Rusty Wallace, Johnny Benson and Jeremy Mayfield rounding out the top-five. The only non-Ford to finish in the top-10 was the late Dale Earnhardt, who was eighth.

SWEEP DELIGHT FOR KESELOWSKI

Brad Keselowski completed a weekend sweep in 2014 after taking the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series events on consecutive days. Even though Keselowski led the most laps in the MENCS race, he needed a little bit of luck and got it on the final lap when Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was in conservation mode, ran out of gas on the back straightaway. That enabled Keselowski to win going away and post the first of his six victories that season. That Cup win gave Ford eight all-time series victories at the track, which is more than any other manufacturer.

ROUSH RULES

There have been two Roush Fenway Racing drivers who have posted consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jeff Burton won in 1999 and 2000 while Matt Kenseth did it in his championship season of 2003 and 2004. In fact, Roush Fenway Racing has been a force in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series at the 1.5-mile facility. The organization has posted seven MENCS wins and six NXS victories for a total of 13 overall, which includes back-to-back weekend sweeps in 1999 and 2000. In addition, RFR has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series triumphs. Team Penske has been the most dominant team of late with Keselowski’s sweep in 2014, Sam Hornish Jr’s. NASCAR XFINITY Series win in 2013, Keselowski’s Cup triumph two years ago, and Logano’s NXS victory last season.

FORD MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT LAS VEGAS

1998 – Mark Martin

1999 – Jeff Burton

2000 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Matt Kenseth

2004 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2011 – Carl Edwards

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2016 – Brad Keselowski

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT LAS VEGAS

1999 – Mark Martin

2000 – Jeff Burton

2002 – Jeff Burton

2005 – Mark Martin

2009 – Greg Biffle

2012 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2013 – Sam Hornish Jr.

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Joey Logano

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT LAS VEGAS

1997 – Joe Ruttman

1999 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Travis Kvapil

2016 – Tyler Reddick

