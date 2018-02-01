GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Preview

CODY COUGHLIN

No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

2 starts, 1 top-10

Additional Info

– Coughlin will pilot chassis no. 307; a brand-new chassis built by GMS Fabrication.

– After a 20th-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Coughlin is tied for 13th in the NCWTS driver point standings, 61 points behind GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

Quote

“I love racing at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). We had a good run there last year and I’m confident that we will again this year with the team I have behind me at GMS Racing.

“Aside from that, Vegas is one of my favorite cities we go to during the season. I love the lights, the hotels and the good food.”

JOHNNY SAUTER

No. 21 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

Vegas Stats

9 starts, 1 win, 4top-fives, 6 top-10s

Additional Info

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 301 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 21 team utilized this truck four times in 2017 for 1 win (Chicagoland Speedway), 3 top-five and 4 top-10 finishes.

– Following his third place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last week, Sauter remains the NCWTS points leader.

Quote

“If our truck drives anything like it did last yearat Vegas, and I don’t screw up, we’ll be in great shape. That’s one race that I still feel like I screwed up and one got away from us. It’s kind of a big race for us – Allegiant is headquartered there and it would be good for us to go out there and put on a good show for all of those folks and for Mr. Gallagher. You can always learn something that will apply week-in and week-out, and I think we definitely learned some things in Atlanta that we’ll be able to apply in Vegas.”

JUSTIN HALEY

No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

Vegas Stats

1 start, Finish: 21st

Additional Info

– Haley will run GMS chassis no. 302. This truck was raced 3 times in 2017, with Haley earning 1 top-10 and 2 top-15 finishes.

– Following a top-five showing in both practice sessions and qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Haley faced issues early in the race that relegated him to a 22nd-place finish. With that result, he is now 10th in the NCWTS point standings heading into the third race of the season.

Quote

“I like to think of Vegas as a smoother track, compared to Atlanta and some of the others we go to. We had a really fast truckat Vegas last year. It was the first time we debuted a new front-end package, we worked with it and were a little unsure to start. I think we’ll be pretty stout there. We’re taking the same truck we ran there last year, and in the end, it was a pretty good truck despite the rough night we had.”

DALTON SARGEANT

No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Stats

Sargeant will be making his first NCWTS start at Las Vegas this weekend.

Additional Info

– Sargeant will pilot chassis no. 303; a new chassis for the 2018 NCWTS season.

– After a 14th-place finish at Atlanta, Sargeant is currently tied for sixth in the driver point standings, 45 points behind GMS Racing teammate Johnny Sauter.

Quote

“I think there will be some crossover between Atlanta and this weekend at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). It seems like most of the mile-and-a-half tracks rely a great bit on aero with the trucks, especially with such a high amount of side force. I’m trying to be like a sponge at these tracks and learn as much as I can every weekend.

“This weekend though is a big weekend for us as a team. Vegas is the headquarters of Allegiant and our team owner Maury (Gallagher). Hopefully we can go out and put on a good show for everyone there.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

