Ryan Reed – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Las Vegas

Ryan Reed has four starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), finishing 15th in both 2014 and 2015, 13th in 2016 and his best finish of ninth came in 2017.

Reed also has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at LVMS in 2012 where he finished 17th after starting the race in the 18th position.

Last Time at Vegas

Ryan Reed started Saturday afternoon’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the 10th position and was a factor in the top-10 the majority of the 200-lap race, even a vibration mid-race and loose handling No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang couldn’t keep him from persevering. When the checkered flag waved, Reed was scored ninth.

Atlanta Recap

Ryan Reed followed up his third-place finish at Daytona with a 10th-place finish Saturday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Reed qualified his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford 12th and ran in the top 10 for a majority of the race. The 10th-place finish boosted Reed to third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings.

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Point Standings

Reed currently sits third in the NASCAR Xfinity Championship standings, just 14 points behind the leader, after two races in the 2018 season.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Las Vegas

“We had our best run so far at Vegas last year with a ninth-place finish and I feel like we had a lot better car than that most of the day, so I have a lot of confidence going back. The Cup guys tested there so it’s good to see some notes from them. Our guys have done a really good job of working hand-in-hand with the Cup teams so hopefully that will help our efforts there.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visithttp://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

