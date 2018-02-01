Trevor Bayne – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Las Vegas – Sunday, March 4 at 3:30pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Las Vegas

Trevor Bayne will make his eighth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. In seven previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, Bayne has recorded one top-10 finish, a ninth-place result in 2012.

Bayne previously raced at Las Vegas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, making five starts and recording three top-fives, five top-10s and has an average finish of 5.4. Bayne finished in the top 10 in every start he made at the 1.5-mile oval.

Last Year at Las Vegas

Bayne took the green flag from the 20th position on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fought a tight-handling condition rolling through the corner for much of the day. Despite the handling condition, Bayne battled for position in the top 15 throughout Stages 2 and 3, taking the checkered flag in the 13th position.

Ford Hall of Fans

ARE YOU THE WORLD’S GREATEST NASCAR® FAN? Go to https://www.nascar.com/ford

Tell us why and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans.

All season long, we’ll be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Tell us, and send a photo or video letting us know just what makes you hall-worthy.

Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Las Vegas:

“I’m looking forward to Las Vegas this weekend. Ricky (Stenhouse) tested there at the end of January so we will rely on their notes and hopefully can unload a fast Ford Fusion. This race is more important now that we come back to Vegas in September to kick off the Playoffs. This has always been a fun track to race on so I’m confident that if we can keep improving our car throughout the race then we should leave with a solid finish to kick-off the west coast swing.”

