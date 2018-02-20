Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has five-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 17.8 and average finishing position of 23.8.

In 2012, Stenhouse Jr. cleared veteran Mark Martin with 54 laps remaining and built a six-second lead going on to claim his first victory of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season and his third Xfinity career win.

Last time at Vegas

After having to go to a back-up car, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. solidly ran in the top-20 for the majority of the race before suffering a mechanical issue with 12 laps remaining in the 267-lap race, forcing him to settle with a 33rd-place finish.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Next weekend, Fastenal will serve as the primary of the No. 17 machine at Phoenix International Raceway.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Las Vegas:

“We were able to test at Las Vegas earlier this year and definitely learned some things that should payoff for us this weekend. This race will be more important this year since we will come back in September to kick off the playoffs so you want to make sure you learn as much as you can during this race weekend. Our Fords had speed last weekend in Atlanta so hopefully we can unload strong this weekend too. If we can keep making our Fastenal Ford better throughout the race, we should have a solid finish.”

