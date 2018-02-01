Richard Petty Motorsports Welcomes The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as Sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.

Luxury Resort Hotel and Casino to Make Pennzoil 400 Debut on Famous No. 43

WELCOME, N.C. (February 28, 2018) – This weekend, the famed Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 will carry new colors for one race. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will be the primary sponsor of the team and driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr, boasting the luxury property’s signature shade, a jewel-toned purple. The No. 43 Cosmopolitan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will race in the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday, March 4 at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

“The Cosmopolitan is one of the coolest places on the Strip,” said Wallace Jr. “Everything that is a part of the resort is the best of the best of Vegas. I enjoy going to Las Vegas, having fun, eating great food and just being able to relax at an amazing place like The Cosmopolitan. This is a pretty cool sponsorship.”

Wallace Jr. will debut The No. 43 Cosmopolitan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on Friday, March 2 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during practice for the race this Sunday, March 4 that will air live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

