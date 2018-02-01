Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview- Las Vegas

Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Boyd Gaming 300 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will once again bring chassis 704 to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Spencer Boyd ran this chassis last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finished in the 29th position.

News and notes: Spencer Boyd will head out west this week to Las Vegas, which will be the first stop on the “NASCAR Goes West” tour. Boyd went to Las Vegas for a Grunt Style event prior to the season, but has never raced on the 1.5- mile track. “I’ve definitely been looking forward to the west coast swing,” says Boyd. “I learned a lot last week at Atlanta, but I’m not quite sure how much will translate over to Vegas. They’re both mile and a half tracks, but that’s about all they have in common.”

TV/Radio: The Boyd Gaming 300 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, March 3rd on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. PST/ 4:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Co-Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **