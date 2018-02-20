Austin Wayne Self – Stratosphere 200 Race Advance

Stratosphere 200 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 Don’t mess with Texas/AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Crew Chief: Joey Cohen

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Las Vegas: “I’ve always liked Las Vegas. Each time I’ve run there, I seem to find myself getting more comfortable. It’s a place where momentum certainly helps and balance is key for the long run.”

Self at Las Vegas: Self will make his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. In his two previous starts, coming in 2016 and 2017, Self placed 21st and 20th, respectively.

Recapping Atlanta: Self qualified 20th for last Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Austin-native turned in a solid performance, crossing the finish line in 15th.

“I’m very happy with our progress throughout the race,” said Self. “My team did an excellent job making positive changes with the feedback given. For such a difficult and demanding race track that we raced on, I feel confident in what we are going to bring to Vegas.”

On The Truck: TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas litter prevention campaign has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. For more information, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

