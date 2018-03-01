The Dale Jr. Foundation Sets ‘Win Dale Jr.’s Ride’ Raffle for 2018

For Eighth Straight Year, TDJF Will Award Dale Jr.’s Corvette to a Lucky Fan

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 1, 2018) – If you can see yourself riding down the street in a Blade Silver Metallic Chevrolet Corvette Z06, then the annual ‘Win Dale Jr.’s Ride’ raffle to benefit The Dale Jr. Foundation is for you. All you need is $25 and a dream.

For the eighth straight year, The Dale Jr. Foundation is offering a chance to win this lavish machine, a 2018 edition which comes with Adrenaline Red accents, a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V-8 engine and all the mystique that Corvettes have provided for decades. The $25 raffle ticket, one of 10,888 chances to win, will benefit the good works done by The Foundation, which includes giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals. It’s truly a case of a worthwhile prize to support a supremely worthwhile venture. As an added benefit, The Dale Jr. Foundation pays all taxes associated with the Corvette.

As in years past, the 10,888 tickets will likely go quickly. The raffle has raised more than $1.3 million for The Foundation, which was started by Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who serves as vice-president.

“The raffle is a linchpin of The Foundation’s fund-raising efforts, and thanks to Chevrolet, we’re able to do it for an eighth straight year,” said Earnhardt Jr. “The Foundation is committed to helping as many people in need as possible, and through efforts like these, we’ve been successful in that mission. Every year, we strive to make life better for at-risk youth, and raffling off this Corvette helps us do that.”

The Grand Prize Corvette is a testament to the long-established reputation of the marque. Equipped with the 3LZ Premium Equipment Group, the Corvette features a seven-speed manual transmission, carbon fiber hood and all the bells and whistles like heated and ventilated seats, leather-wrapped custom interior, curb-view cameras and removable roof panel. It is an enthusiast’s dream, and its retail cost is north of $102,000.

Tickets, which go on sale today, are $25, and can be purchased here. The raffle ends on Aug. 31, 2018 and the drawing will be held Sept. 3, 2018, with the winner notified soon after.

“The ‘Win Dale Jr.’s Ride’ raffle enables The Dale Jr. Foundation to do so much good toward its mission, which is to give underprivileged individuals a chance to improve their confidence and education,” said Earnhardt Miller, vice-president and board member of The Foundation. “There are many, many opportunities to help those in our community and others, and this event allows us to do a lot toward that end. When the winner comes to pick up this fabulous machine, it’s one of the best days of the year for us.”

The Grand Prize is not the only item on hand, either. Second prize is the chance to be honorary pit crew members on a JR Motorsports team at the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series event of the winner’s choice, and it includes pit/garage access, a hauler tour, a tour of the pit box, a VIP gift bag and travel expenses.* Third prize is Pit/Garage access and travel expenses* for two to the May 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway plus a $200 shopping spree at JR Nation. (Travel expenses are reimbursed up to $600 with receipts).

ABOUT THE DALE JR FOUNDATION:

The Dale Jr. Foundation is a charity dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals with a focus on youth, the resources to improve their confidence and education, and the opportunity to achieve extraordinary goals. The Dale Jr. Foundation has made a monumental impact in the local community since its beginning. Dedicated to giving underprivileged individuals, with a focus on youth, the resources to achieve extraordinary goals, TDJF has contributed to more than 300 charities nationally and locally, including The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack, Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Ace and TJ’s Grin Kids, and Mooresville Christian Mission. For more information, visit www.thedalejrfoundation. org.

