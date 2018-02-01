Full weekend schedule for Las Vegas

by Official Release On Fri, Mar. 02, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 12: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Miller Lite Ford, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BOATS Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series all head west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a tripleheader weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET.

Thursday, March 1
5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Results)
7:05-7:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (Results)

Press Pass (Watch live)
— 3:30 p.m.: Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes

Friday, March 2
2-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5:05-5:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
6:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
9 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Stratosphere 200 (134 laps, 201 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)
— 12:45 p.m.: Kyle Larson
— 1 p.m.: Kurt Busch
— 1:15 p.m.: Kevin Harvick
— 1:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch
— 1:45 p.m.: Christopher Bell, Spencer Gallagher and Daniel Hemric
— 3:30 p.m.: Clint Bowyer
— 8:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
— 10:45 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, March 3
12-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)
— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Xfinity Series race

Sunday, March 4
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (267 laps, 400.5 miles), FOX (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)
— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

