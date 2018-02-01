Full weekend schedule for Las Vegas
by Official Release On Fri, Mar. 02, 2018
By Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series all head west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a tripleheader weekend. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET.
Thursday, March 1
5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice (Results)
7:05-7:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice (Results)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 3:30 p.m.: Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt and Ben Rhodes
Friday, March 2
2-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5:05-5:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
6:05 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
9 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Stratosphere 200 (134 laps, 201 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 12:45 p.m.: Kyle Larson
— 1 p.m.: Kurt Busch
— 1:15 p.m.: Kevin Harvick
— 1:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch
— 1:45 p.m.: Christopher Bell, Spencer Gallagher and Daniel Hemric
— 3:30 p.m.: Clint Bowyer
— 8:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
— 10:45 p.m.: Post-Camping World Truck Series race
Saturday, March 3
12-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Xfinity Series race
Sunday, March 4
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (267 laps, 400.5 miles), FOX (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race