Larson fastest in first practice

Tweet Kyle Larson posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo: Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Kyle Larson topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 28.323 and a speed of 190.680 mph.

Behind him were Kevin Harvick, Paul Menard, Kyle Busch and William Byron rounding out the top-five.

Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-10.

Nobody posted a 10 consecutive lap average. All 37 cars entered for the Pennzoil Las Vegas 400 posted a lap. There were no incidents during the session.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **