CHEVY MENCS AT LAS VEGAS 1: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

PENNZOIL 400

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

MARCH 2, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

5th KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1

6TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

14TH JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1

16TH AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW SILASTIC SILICONE ELASTOMERS CAMARO ZL1

17TH WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Ryan Blaney (Ford)

2nd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

3rd Kurt Busch (Ford)

4th Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

5TH Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

The Pennzoil 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday March 4th at 3:30 pm, EDT. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 5th

ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THAT RUN?

“Yes, yeah, I mean from the way qualifying started I am, but for how good we were in practice and stuff, I thought we would have a better shot at maybe going for the pole, but we improved every time we went out there, which was nice. We have a good car for race trim I think based off of how we were at the test, so yeah, we will see how it goes tomorrow.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 6th

ON QUALIFYING AND GETTING TO THE FINAL ROUND:

“Yeah, it was better than last week. I think that is our main goal right now is to just try to improve and make it to the last round was a heck of a lot better than our 27th (last week at Atlanta). So, we will see what Sunday brings.”

HOW CRITICAL DO YOU THINK QUALIFYING UP FRONT IS GOING TO BE?

“I don’t know that the starting spot matters as much as the pit road selection as always. I think that is the main thing and we’ve got some good spots to choose from.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 14th

ON QUALIFYING:

“We are getting better each time out. Of course, we want to be in the third round, but it’s just a fraction of an inch from getting that. Wanted more for sure, but we are learning and getting smarter every time on track.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 20th

YOU OVERCAME THAT VISOR SHIELD ISSUE TO MAKE IT TO THE SECOND ROUND, BUT IT LOOKED LIKE THE HANDLING WASN’T GOOD. WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM?

“We were just too tight. We were really loose earlier in the day and we took a big swing at it and got on the wrong side of it. So, everybody on this No. 88 Nationwide team is going to keep working hard. We’re kind of figuring out our new Camaro ZL1’s and we’re really happy for Chase (Elliott) and glad we’ve got one car that’s running well. We can lean on him because the rest of us definitely need some help. We’ve got some work to do but there’s nobody better than Hendrick Motorsports to get to it.”

DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE, NO. 43 THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 26th

WHERE DID YOU NEED SOME ADDITIONAL SPEED OUT OF YOUR RACE CAR?

“I honestly don’t know. We are all scratching our heads. I was super loose in the test here in our mock runs. Today in practice for our mock runs we were super tight, so we covered both ends. And then right there I thought we nailed dead center of the spectrum and just our time wasn’t there. We are missing a little bit of speed somewhere, I just don’t know where. But, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. We started 25th at Daytona and finished second. We will see, but I’m still pumped up, it’s all good we will go and get some practice underneath us tomorrow and see what we’ve got for Sunday with the No. 43 Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Camaro ZL1.”

