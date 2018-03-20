Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

Ford Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Boyd Gaming 300 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

Saturday, March 3, 2018

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th Ryan Blaney

9th Cole Custer

16th Kaz Grala

19th Ryan Reed

34th Austin Cindric

40th Dylan Lupton

RYAN BLANEY, No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford Mustang

Finishing Position: 4th

“We had a good car. We got better there after the second stop and the third stint but we couldn’t hang on very long. Lost the lead there and couldn’t pass anybody. At worst we should have run second, but it just didn’t work out that way today.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Finishing Position: 9th

“I thought we had a solid Mustang. I thought we had a top-five car. We just didn’t have the best restarts and I think that is what hurt us the most. I was happy with how much speed we have. We will be able to build off that. We definitely wanted more but the restarts just weren’t there today. Some runs we were really good on the long runs and some runs we were better on the short runs. It could go either way. I think you need the balance of both.”

RYAN REED, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Finishing Position: 19th

“Kaz didn’t really do anything wrong and I told him that. He crossed me up. All I was telling him was that we are team cars, we work together so next time just give me a quarter car or something, a little more breathing room. He doesn’t have to. That is racing and that is part of it but as Ford teammates, I would do it for him, just a little bit of mutual respect. We didn’t really have a great race car all day. I feel like we had an outside shot at a top-10 and it sucks we tore it up a little bit. We have to get better at the smooth 1.5 mile tracks. I think we had more speed at Atlanta. Our Ford Mustang has a little bit of work to do but we will get there.”

KAZ GRALA, No. 24 NETTS Ford Mustang

Finishing Position: 16th

“It was a pretty good day. Our NETTS Mustang was pretty fast and I think we were a solid 16th place car based on our position all day. We seem to really like 16th position. I think that was about what we had. We will work on it and see if we can come back a little better. The incident there with the 16, he dove it down on the inside and slid up right in front of me. I didn’t expect him to come up all the way. I figured he would give me a lane. He probably cleared me by half an inch. It was really close. I did everything I could to try to back out as fast as possible but with the air out there when you are that close to each other it just lightens both cars up. I hated to see that for him. I definitely wouldn’t want to see it for a Ford team car and any situation especially with me being involved. I hated to see that for him. It was a solid day for us here at JGL Racing and we will try to keep getting better.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang

Finishing Position: 34th (Wreck on Lap 132)

“My biggest job is to bring the car home in one piece and I probably didn’t do all I could do to accomplish that today. Live and learn. We will move on to Phoenix. I hate to have two races with these guys in the 60 and not bring a car home. That will be my focus, get some experience and learn. We did learn some things that hopefully we can bring back here for the playoffs.”

DYLAN LUPTON, No. 28 thinQ Technology Partners Ford Mustang

Finishing Position: 40th (Wreck on Lap 8)

“I am alright. It is just a shame our race is over so early. I got a good run off turn 4 and thought I had a little more room. We were going through the tri-oval with the 39. I don’t know if I came down too much or he came up a little bit or both. I just got turned around and hit the side wall. It is just disappointing. We will just get back to work and try to get ready for these next two west coast races.”

