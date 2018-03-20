Former Truck Series Driver Rick Crawford Arrested in Florida

Tweet Seminole County Sheriffs Office Mugshot

Rick Crawford, former race winner in the now Camping World Truck series, was arrested on March 1 in Seminole County, Florida, and is being held without bail.

According to the county sheriff’s website, he was arrested under a federal charge. Other sources state that he is being held for “attempted enticement of a minor.” Crawford allegedly had a regular online contact with a father and his 12-year-old daughter.

NASCAR officials shared they were aware of the incident with the former competitor and had knowledge of his arrest, but made no further comment. Crawford is no longer a member of the National Motorsports Appeal Panel.

Crawford was a veteran of the Truck series, making 336 career starts with five victories, six poles and 160 top 10 finishes across 17 seasons. His most successful year came in 2002 when he won over $545,000 in race winnings and was runner-up in the Truck series points to Mike Bliss. Crawford’s last victory came in 2006 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. He also holds two career starts in the now NASCAR Xfinity Series and attempted to qualify for four now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. He also competed in the early to mid-1990s in the NASCAR Southeast Series with five career wins and held a promoter and manager position at Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama.

His next court date is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, which will be a preliminary and detention hearing. No other official word of his charges has been posted on the sheriff’s website.

