Team Penske NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Report – Las Vegas
by Official Release On Sun, Mar. 04, 2018
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Race: Boyd Gaming 300
Date: March 3rd, 2018
No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford Mustang – Ryan Blaney
Start: 8th
Stage 1: 5th
Stage 2: 2nd
Finish: 4th
Status: Running
Laps Completed: 200/200
Laps Led: 33
Owner Points Position (behind first): 4th (-13)
Notes:
· Ryan Blaney started eighth and finished fourth in the No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford Mustang.
· Blaney finished 5th and 2nd respectively in the two stages today.
· For the majority of the race, Blaney fought a tight-handling car. Crew chief Brian Wilson made several air pressure and chassis adjustments to loosen-up the Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford Mustang.
· Blaney led one-time for 33 laps, second-most of any driver in the race.
· Following today’s race the No. 22 team moved from 7th to 4th in the XFINITY Series Owner Points standings.
Quote: “We had a good Fitzgerald Glider Kits Ford. We got better there after the second stop and the third stint, but we couldn’t hang on very long. I lost the lead there and couldn’t pass anybody. At worst we should have run second, but it just didn’t work out that way today.”