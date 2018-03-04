Motorcraft: MENCS Las Vegas Post-Race Quotes – Paul Menard

Motorcraft NASCAR Race Final Notes and Quotes

Pennzoil 400 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 4, 2018

Paul Menard – No. 21 Motorcraft Ford Fusion – Finished 9th – TALK ABOUT YOUR RUN TODAY: “Just a solid day for the Motorcraft Ford Fusion. A great weekend for us. We unloaded fast on Friday and fell behind a bit on Saturday. We all got together last night and talked about what we needed to do and it worked out for us. A solid car all day.”

LONG GREEN FLAG RUNS DOMINATED THE RACE. WERE YOU ABLE TO MAKE YOUR CAR BETTER DURING THE RACE? “You just have to buckle in and log laps. There are some things that you can do on pit stops but when you have such long green flag runs it’s tough to do much. Track position was the name of the game.”

THE 21 CAR PIT CREW WAS REALLY SOLID TODAY: “For sure. They made great stops all day which helped me keep track position. We made some good adjustments and Greg (Erwin) called a great race. A good two weeks for the crew guys.”

MORE PLAYOFF POINTS GAINED TODAY FOR THE 21 FORD FUSION TEAM: “For sure. Earning stage points is big and you need to take advantage when you can. We did that today. It wasn’t much but it all counts.”

ANOTHER GOOD DAY FOR THE FORDS ON A MILE-AND-A-HALF TRACK TODAY: “It’s a bit early but the Fords are fast coming out of the gate this year. I think we’ll be good in Phoenix next week as well. I feel really good with where our program is at right now.”

