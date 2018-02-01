RCR Post Race Report – Las Vegas 400

Austin Dillon and the Dow SILASTIC Silicone Elastomers Team Notch Top-15 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“We fought hard all day today. We just didn’t have enough speed to really fight with those guys up front. I fought to stay on the lead lap at the end of the first stage, and was fortunate to get the lucky dog. It just seemed like a battle all day long. That is the hardest I’ve fought for the 16th spot, driving the wheels off of this Camaro ZL1 for every position. It ended up paying off and we got all the way up to finish in 13th. I’m proud of these guys. They worked hard all day. We just need to find more speed in these racecars. (Ryan) Newman ended up 11th, which is promising. We need to compete in or around the top-five each and every weekend in order to have chances to win more races. I think the only we can do that is to put more speed in these cars. We will keep working it.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman Scores 11th-Place Finish for Cat Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“We struggled at the start and had really bad vibration, a set of tires, I think. That was good bounce back for this Caterpillar Camaro ZL1 team. We have some work to do it looks like. Those boys with the Ford’s are strong here on the 1.5-milers and it was great to see we’ve shown some speed as well. We just have to get in there and battle in that top-10 for an entire race. I know we’re capable. We had the speed here at Las Vegas when we tested and we just for whatever reason didn’t have it this weekend. We will regroup. I want to thank all the Cat Racing fans for joining us at the track today.”

-Ryan Newman

