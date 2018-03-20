Stenhouse Jr. Drives Fastenal Ford to a 14th-Place Finish at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (March 4, 2018) – After advancing to round three of qualifying on Friday, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame adversity to score a 14th-place finish in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We struggled with the handling today,” Stenhouse said afterwards. “Brian (Pattie) made a great call late in the race that helped us gain a few more positions. We definitely still have work to do on our intermediate program, but I know everyone is working hard and we will learn from this and move on.”

After advancing to the final round of qualifying on Friday, the Olive Branch, Miss. native rolled off in the seventh position for the 267-lap race which he maintained until the handling of his Ford turned to the loose side. With a caution free stage one, Stenhouse took the green-checkered flag in the 20th position.

After taking a big swing on the adjustments, the loose condition turned to the tight side. With another caution free stage, Stenhouse took the second green-checkered flag in the 21stposition.

With the final 73 laps going caution free, crew chief Brian Pattie called the two-time Xfinity champion to pit-road for the final time on lap 225. With some other competitors playing a different pit strategy, Stenhouse was able to gain a few more positions late in the race taking the checkered flag in the 14th position.

Stenhouse and the No. 17 team head to ISM Raceway next weekend. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SIRIUS radio channel 90.

