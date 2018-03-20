4 Surprising Ways You Can Save on Car Maintenance

We have talked about car maintenance and general car tips and tricks a lot on this site. In a previous article, for instance, we discussed how you can keep your truck safe from damage. While there are a lot of tips and tricks to keeping your car in tiptop shape, it is difficult to ignore the fact that car maintenance can be quite expensive.

In this article, we are going to change the focus a little bit. Some simple tips can help you keep your car well-maintained and save you a lot of money at the same time. Here are four surprising ways you can do just that.

Use the Right Fuel

There is a big misunderstanding about the fuel on the market. Many people think that using premium is better than using regular. In reality, however, not all engines are designed for the higher octane offered by premium.

Before you choose to fill your tank with premium fuel, make sure you understand the engine you have and the kind of fuel it is designed for. You can also go a step further and actually figure out the compression and timing of your engine to determine the right fuel for it.

It is also worth noting that a lot of modern engines come equipped with automatic timing adjustment. When knocking is detected, the engine can reduce its timing accordingly to prevent further engine damage. This means you can safely use regular fuel and save money, all while keeping the engine running healthily for a longer period of time.

Stick to the Schedule

Another common misconception about keeping the engine healthy is one that says changing oil frequently is better. This isn’t necessarily true, especially with modern oils designed for extended use. You don’t need to change the oil before 5,000 miles; some oils will even last as far as 20,000 miles before they need to be replaced.

Based on the oil change prices from autoserviceprices.com, it is easy to see how much you can save by sticking to the oil change schedule alone. Since there is no actual benefit to changing the oil early, you’ll also be keeping your car’s engine healthy by changing the oil at the right time.

One more note: don’t forget about the other fluids required by the engine too. Transmission oil, radiator coolant, power steering oil, and other fluids must also be checked and replaced when necessary.

Find a Trustworthy Mechanic

Last but not least, try finding a local mechanic that you can trust and use the mechanic’s services. Sticking with a mechanic is a good idea. Not only will the mechanic be able to keep track of your car and the engine better, you can also save money through the discounts and loyalty programs most repair shops now offer.

Of course, you can also choose to do most of the maintenance work yourself. Changing the oil and checking the engine for knocking noise or other signs of trouble is not difficult at all. Stay tuned right here on Speedway Media for more tips and tricks on how you can keep your car’s engine running as smooth as ever.

