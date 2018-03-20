Smithfield Foods Donation Brings New Indoor Archery Facility to Victory Junction

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (March 5, 2018) – The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc., is pleased to announce its gift of $500,000 to Victory Junction, a children’s camp committed to enriching the lives of children with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses by providing life-changing camp experiences. Smithfield’s donation will fund the camp’s new indoor archery range.

Since 2004 Victory Junction has served 47,903 children and their family members through a variety of programs – onsite through summer and family weekend camps and offsite through the camp’s outreach program, Reach, which brings camp-like experiences to children in hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses.

The new and improved Smithfield Foods Archery Range will provide a safe gathering place for campers to learn archery, make friends, and enjoy the adventures and experiences of camp life-a welcomed break for children who spend most of their year enduring medical treatments or hospital visits.

“Historically, the archery range has been among the most popular program venues at Victory Junction,” said Chad Coltrane, chief executive officer of Victory Junction. “The activity is currently offered at an open-air range but is only operational when weather permits. It is also positioned in an area of Victory Junction’s campus that is subject to flooding during heavy rains. Smithfield’s generous gift will allow us to create an indoor venue for this activity to provide uninterrupted fun for our campers, regardless of inclement weather.”

Construction of the new indoor facility began on Jan. 31, 2018, and is expected to be completed by May 1, 2018. Like all facilities at Victory Junction, the Smithfield Foods Archery Range will meet the rigorous safety standards of the American Camp Association and will be staffed and supported by certified professionals-allowing campers of all ages and abilities to enjoy the activity.

Victory Junction was the dream of Adam Petty, a fourth-generation race car driver from the famous Petty family and a rising star in the sport. After Adam’s tragic passing from a racing accident in 2000, the Petty family realized his dream of a camp to serve children with serious medical conditions through the opening of Victory Junction in 2004.

Smithfield, a longtime sponsor and supporter of NASCAR, applauds Victory Junction, the Petty family, and their important connection to the NASCAR community.

“Smithfield Foods is proud to support Victory Junction-an incredible place where campers experience positive, life-changing impacts well beyond their time at camp,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We’re pleased that the indoor archery center will provide yet another bright spot at camp where children can gain confidence in their abilities and what they can achieve.”

For more information about Victory Junction and its camp programming, visit victoryjunction.org.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping environment for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of their son Adam, the camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction exists to provide life-changing camping experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a safe and medically-sound environment, always at no charge to children and their families. Since the camp’s inception, more than 47,000 children and families have received not only a circle of support but experiences thought to only be possible by healthy children through a variety of programs; onsite through summer and family weekend camps and offsite through the camp’s outreach program, Reach. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul Newman, and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org.

