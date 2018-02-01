Trace Adkins to give the command at the FireKeepers Casino 400

BROOKLYN, Mich. (March 6, 2018) — Country music superstar Trace Adkins will deliver the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines,” when the FireKeepers Casino 400 gets underway on June 10 at Michigan International Speedway. The race begins at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on FOX.

“It’s an honor to serve as the grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” Adkins said.

The engines will roar to life for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on the country music star’s command. The race will cap a week full of entertainment at the track.

“Trace has a live performance race weekend at FireKeepers and we think he has the perfect personality and energy to be an awesome grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” said Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO.

Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts and has sold over 10 million albums. His hit list includes “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light In The House,” “Hillbilly Bone (Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins),” and “Just Fishin’.” The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Program and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed 12 USO Tours.

“The command to start engines is one of the time honored traditions of NASCAR and we are excited to have Trace Adkins perform it for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” track President Rick Brenner said. “The fans eagerly wait to hear the engines roar to life for the race and it adds to the excitement we have planned for the entire week.”

In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, the former oil-rigger recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons. Adkins has played a tough as nails biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer” and a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family-friendly film “Moms’ Night Out.” He also developed and hosted GAC’s “Great American Heroes” honoring every-day heroes.

Tickets to the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $35 and are on sale now. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the seven campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

Sunday ticket holders can stick around on Saturday after the NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 for a free post-race concert featuring the band 38 Special which will be behind Turn 3. Don’t miss 40 years of Southern rock hits with this classic band.

And if you want an all-inclusive camping option that includes an RV rental, MISCAMPING.com is the spot for you. They can customize a package to fit any fan’s specific needs.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

# # #

2018 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 8 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 9 NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250

Sunday, June 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Friday, Aug. 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200

Sunday, Aug. 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

