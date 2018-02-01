GMS Racing NXS Phoenix Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Kingman Chevrolet Camaro

ISM Raceway

Phoenix Stats

Gallagher will make his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at ISM Raceway (formerly known as Phoenix Raceway).

Best Finish: 17th (Fall 2017)

Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 215 out of the GMS Racing stable; Gallagher ran this chassis last year at Kentucky Speedway (Start:14th/Finish:13th) and Iowa Speedway (Start:12th/Finish:37th).

Quote

“They repaved ISM Raceway a while back which made it really hard to race at, like Vegas too, and it’s finally starting to come into its own. The track is really starting to widen out and I think these lower downforce packages are helping that. I think they are widening tracks out earlier than what we would have see in the past. It’s a super unique track and I am looking forward to getting out there and showing what this No. 23 Kingman Chevrolet Camaro can do.”

