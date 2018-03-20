Ryan Reed – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at ISM Raceway

Reed has competed at ISM Raceway nine times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Reed’s best finish of sixth came in the fall of 2016.

Reed has finished 15th or better in six of his nine starts at the 1.0-mile ISM Raceway and holds an average finishing position of 15.2 from an average starting position of 14.7.

Last Time at Phoenix

Ryan Reed drove a tight-handling No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford to a 14th-place finish. Reed started the race 20th and with the help of fast pit stops and chassis adjustments was able to overcome the handling woes and persevere to the end.

Vegas Recap

Ryan Reed qualified his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and was poised for a solid top-10 finish until a flat tire derailed his efforts. Reed was able to only lose one lap and salvage a 19th-place finish at Vegas.

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Point Standings

Reed currently sits sixth in the NASCAR Xfinity Championship standings, 35 points behind the leader, after three races in the 2018 season.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Racing at ISM Raceway

“I’m excited for the change coming up, I think it’s pretty cool, I really wish I could have run on the old pavement at Phoenix, but I’m really glad I got to at least run on the traditional layout. My Dad raced there too and had a Cup start or two, so it’s cool that we both have memories at Phoenix on the traditional layout. The change will be unique having a restart coming out of turn one, but it will be a good change for the drivers and fans.

Phoenix is a track I have had circled on my schedule because I felt like our short track program struggled last year, so I really want to go there, have a good run and really work through a lot in practice to hopefully start moving in a better direction on the short track stuff.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

