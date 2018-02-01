Stenhouse Jr – Phoenix Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at ISM Raceway

· Stenhouse has 10 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Phoenix with an average starting position of 19.0 and average finishing position of 18.8.

· Last year, Stenhouse had one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the one-mile track.

Last time at Phoenix

After flat-spotting his tire in round one of qualifying, Stenhouse Jr. had to forfeit his qualifying position and start at the tail end of the field. With a flurry of late-race cautions, Stenhouse found himself in the top-10 with 40 laps to go. When the final green flag waved on lap 281, the Olive Branch, Miss. native was scored in the ninth position and gained an additional position taking the checkered flag in the eighth position.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 XFINITY team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Ford Hall of Fans

ARE YOU THE WORLD’S GREATEST NASCAR® FAN? Go to https://www.nascar.com/ford

Tell us why and you could be inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans.

All season long, we’ll be searching for the most passionate NASCAR fans to become the first-ever Ford Hall of Fans inductees. Tell us, and send a photo or video letting us know just what makes you hall-worthy.

Six finalists, chosen by drivers and fans, will head to Miami during Ford Championship Weekend, where they will compete to be the first two inductees into the Ford Hall of Fans.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Phoenix:

“I always look forward to this west coast swing. Phoenix is a tough one-mile track but has been a good track for us in the past. Last year, we scored two top-10 finishes so we are looking to follow that up again this year. Our short track program was strong last year so this will give us an opportunity to see how we stack up this year compared to our competition. Track position is crucial. Hopefully, we can qualify up front and maintain our position and leave Phoenix with another solid finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **