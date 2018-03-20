Bayne – Phoenix Advance – AdvoCare
by Official Release On Tue, Mar. 06, 2018
Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion
Crew Chief: Matt Puccia
Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway
Phoenix – Sunday, March 11 at 3:30pm EST on FOX
ADVANCE NOTES
Bayne at Phoenix
Bayne will make his eighth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at ISM Raceway this weekend.
Bayne recorded a 19th place finish in last season’s spring event (Camping World 500), his best career MENCS result at the one-mile track.
Bayne previously raced at Phoenix in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, making 10 starts and recording one top-five finish, six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 13.1. Bayne finished in the top 10 in six consecutive races at Phoenix from Nov. 2011 to Nov. 2014. Bayne’s top-five effort came in the March 2, 2013 event after starting and finishing in the fourth position.
Recapping Las Vegas
Bayne rolled off the grid from the 24th starting spot last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and fought a very tight No. 6 Ford Performance Ford Fusion. After a series of green flag stops throughout the day, Bayne rolled to a 20th place finish, his second top-20 result in three races.
Matt Puccia at Phoenix
Puccia will call his 14th MENCS race at Phoenix on Sunday. Puccia’s best finish is third with former Roush Fenway Racing driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2012 event at the Arizona track.
QUOTE WORTHY
Bayne on racing at Phoenix:
“I’m really looking forward to this weekend. Phoenix is a challenging one-mile track. We have struggled the past two races so I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix since our short track program was so strong last year. If we can keep making the right adjustments on our AdvoCare Ford throughout the race, I’m certain we will leave Phoenix with a solid finish.”