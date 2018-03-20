Austin Cindric – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric at ISM Raceway

Cindric has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at ISM Raceway and an average finishing position of 12.7 at the 1.0-mile track. Cindric’s best finish at ISM came in 2017, where he qualified seventh and finished ninth.

Vegas Recap

Austin Cindric rolled off the grid in 14th in the Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Unfortunately, the driver’s day at the track came to an end in the final stage of the race when the No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang spun out coming off of turn four while battling for position just outside the top 10. The damage was too extensive to repair and as a result, Cindric took home a 34th-place result.

2017 Recap

Cindric earned his first career victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series while competing in his first full season with the Series. Cindric claimed the pole position at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and led a total of 50 laps on his way to capturing the checkered flag. In addition to the win, Cindric closed out 2017 with eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes all while finishing third in the series point standings after qualifying for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cindric on ISM Raceway

“Phoenix is somewhere I’ve been more than any other track in a stock car so I have a certain comfort level going into this weekend and know, roughly, what we’ll need to be fast. Coming off a couple challenging tracks I’m excited to go somewhere I know and see where our short track program stacks up. See where our strengths are and where our improvements need to be.”

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

ISM Raceway will be the third of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

About PIRTEK

PIRTEK is the fluid power system leader in sales and service and the only brand of its kind in franchising in the United States. PIRTEK boasts more than 400 Service & Supply Centers in 23 countries around the world, and has more than 30 years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose replacement field. Powered by an industry-leading approach to sales and service and backed by a corporate center passionate about its franchisees and customers, PIRTEK offers unmatched service and logistics. For more information visit www.pirtekusa.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **