RCR Event Preview – ISM Raceway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series History at ISM Raceway … Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at ISM Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility. This includes wins with Ryan Newman in March 2017, along with Kevin Harvick in Nov. 2013, Nov. 2012 and March and Nov. 2006. Prior to that, Dale Earnhardt won the Checker 500 on Nov. 4, 1990. In 115 starts at Phoenix, the Welcome, North Carolina based organization boasts 19 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,851 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 5969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 487 top-five finishes and 1,052 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 … Chevrolet, the winningest brand in motorsports, debuts the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition this season. The Camaro ZL1 is the most advanced Chevrolet Cup Car ever developed and is also the most authentic, featuring rear-wheel drive, a fuel injected V8 engine and a manual gear box.

This Week’s Dow Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at ISM Raceway … Dillon has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at ISM Raceway to his credit, earning his best finish of ninth in April 2016.

Dow Delivers Solutions at the Intersection of Sport and Science … Dow is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable technologies and solutions that create value and competitive advantage while positively impacting the world we live in.

Swing, Batter Batter … As part of NASCAR Goes West, Dillon and his brother, Ty Dillon, are scheduled to participate in Dodgers Training Camp on Thursday.

What are your thoughts on ISM Raceway?

“ISM Raceway is a good track. I think it’s coming into its own. I learned a lot last year there at the end of the race. I feel like we should just be able to get better and better as we go. The track is going to widen out more. It started getting really wide this last race. It’s fun. My teammate, Ryan Newman, won this race last year so I think we have a good base organizationally. We’re riding on the momentum from winning the Daytona 500 and just trying to build off that.”

This Week’s Grainger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at ISM Raceway … Newman will make his 588th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series competes in the fourth event of the 2018 season and the second of three NASCAR Goes West races. In 31 Cup Series events, Newman owns two victories at ISM Raceway. He won last year’s March event as well as the spring race in 2010. Newman owns four pole awards, 10 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. His average start is 13.8 and average finish is 17.2. He’s led 219 laps in competition. When it comes to the last 10 events at the raceway, he ranks seventh in most driver points earned.

Current Standings … After starting 25th and battling a vibration during the early stages of the event, Newman and crew chief Luke Lambert worked together to keep improving the Caterpillar Camaro ZL1 and contended for a top-10 finish before earning 11th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 31 team now ranks 14th in the driver championship standings, just 19 markers out of the top 10.

Defending Race Winner … Grainger has a relentless focus on helping its customers keep their operations running and their people safe.

Grainger wishes the best of luck during this NASCAR season to RCR and the No. 31 Grainger Camaro ZL1 driven by Ryan Newman. Bring home another victory in Phoenix.

Grainger wishes the best of luck during this NASCAR season to RCR and the No. 31 Grainger Camaro ZL1 driven by Ryan Newman. Bring home another victory in Phoenix.

How important was last year’s win at ISM Raceway?

“For me it was finally getting the monkey off my back so to speak. It seemed like the last three years at RCR we kept building a bigger monkey to get off our backs. To win at Phoenix in the fourth race of the season with two new engineers and other new people on our 31 team, plus so many other people on our team that had never won a Cup race before, was truly an achievement for all of us. It was a relief to finally get that W and I really wanted to contribute to Luke Lambert’s (crew chief) first ever Cup victory. I feel like we can keep the momentum going with the new Camaro ZL1. We have shown speed from the get go and I’m looking forward to being in this new Chevrolet for ISM Raceway. I believe we will be even more competitive.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at ISM Raceway … In 78 Series starts at the one-mile paved oval, RCR has captured three victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2006), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Elliott Sadler (2012). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has accumulated two pole awards, 25 top-five finishes, 44 top-10 finishes, led 590 laps and averages a starting position of 12.1 and finishing position of 12.1. RCR has completed 15,226 laps of the 15,547 (97.9 percent) that they have competed. Las Vegas Review … Daniel Hemric was the highest RCR finisher in sixth place last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Matt Tifft finished in the 11th position, while Austin Dillon finished 12th in the Boyd Gaming 300. The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit ninth and 10th, respectively, in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 18th in the series' owner point standings. Meet the Drivers … Fans can meet Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft on Friday, March 9th beginning at 10:15 a.m. local time, as both drivers are scheduled to take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session located in the DC Solar Fan Pavilion. Social Media … To keep up with the latest updates from RCR's Xfinity Series teams, follow @RCRracing and @RCRNXS on Twitter. Updates can also be found via RCR's Facebook Page and Instagram (@RCRracing). Catch the Action … Coverage of this weekend's DC Solar 200 will be televised live on Saturday, March 10, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on FOX. It will also broadcast live on MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, Channel 90. This Week's Dollar Shave Club Chevrolet Camaro at ISM Raceway … Matt Tifft has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at ISM Raceway, recording his highest starting spot of fourth and highest finishing spot of 11th during last year's fall race at the track. The Hinckley, Ohio native has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts and two top-10 finishes at the mile-long track. Tifft also has one NASCAR K&N Pro Series West start at the track under his belt. This weekend 500 small business from across the country will have a spot on your car thanks to Dollar Shave Club. How did that program come about? Press Pass … Tifft will be part of the Xfinity Series panel for media availability this Friday at ISM Raceway. Catch it live at 10 a.m. local time via NASCAR.com/PressPass. Meet Tifft … Tifft is scheduled to take part in the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session beginning at Friday, March 9 at 10:15 p.m. local time, located in the DC Solar Fan Pavilion. MATT TIFFT QUOTES:

You have a pair of top-12 finishes at ISM Raceway from last year. What are the challenges with getting around that mile-long oval with this race being the last one with the start-finish line at its current location?

“I think the biggest challenge I’ve had at ISM Raceway is finding long run speed. Back in the fall race, I would take off well and run in the top five but then would fade and not keep up well with the track adjustments. The great thing about going there with RCR now is that they have been stout at Phoenix over the past couple of years. They’ve been phenomenal there the past few races, and I felt like I was chasing them in the past. I have a lot of confidence in the RCR short track program, and I’ve run that track a few times now in different series. If we can get our No. 2 Dollar Shave Club Camaro to have the right balance, I think we’ll be up there contending for a win.” This weekend 500 small business from across the country will have a spot on your car thanks to Dollar Shave Club. How did that program come about?

“I connected with Dollar Shave Club after returning to racing two years ago after my brain tumor surgery. I had been a member with them for a while and their out-of-the-box marketing got my wheels turning, so we approached them about working together to give back to the community. Dollar Shave Club agreed, and together we came up with the #DSC500 where small businesses who were members of Dollar Shave Club could enter to have their logo on my Chevrolet Camaro for a race. By the time the promotion period was over, they had over 4,000 entries which is awesome to see. I’m excited to be representing Dollar Shave Club and small businesses across the country this weekend at ISM Raceway.”

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Chevrolet at ISM Raceway …Ty Dillon will make his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season this weekend at ISM Raceway. With eight previous starts at the track in the series, Dillon has earned two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He scored his best finish of fourth place in 2014 and has led a total of 16 laps. He will also make his fifth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the track this weekend. In his four previous races, Dillon earned his best finish of 11th place in the fall of 2017, tying his best finish of the year. Dillon has competed in two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races in Phoenix, scoring one top-finish and leading 21 laps. His best finish of fourth place came in 2013. Moving Forward Together … Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have created a “best of the best” shopping experience for all outdoor enthusiasts. It means more selection as the best in fishing with Bass Pro Shops, the best in Hunting with Cabela’s and the best in boating with Tracker Boats are brought together. Increased buying power will also help deliver greater value to customers. At the same time, it means continuing to provide unmatched expert service. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plan to be a powerful, unified voice for conservation and become a stronger advocate for the outdoors and sportsmen’s rights. Meet Dillon … Dillon will be at Bass Pro Shops in Mesa, Arizona on Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. local time signing autographs for fans. On Sunday morning, fans have the opportunity to meet Dillon at the track when he visits the GEICO display in the fan midway at 9:15 a.m. local time. Following that appearance, he will be at the Team Chevy display in the fan midway to answer fan questions at 9:45 a.m. TY DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you prepare for ISM Raceway?

“Phoenix is one of my favorite places that we visit, both for the track and the area around it. It’s a race that I have circled on my calendar every year. I’ve raced everything from K&N West to the Cup Series there. I enjoy getting into the Xfinity Series car and racing with those guys. It keeps me on my toes, and the extra seat time is always useful. Running double duty at short tracks like Phoenix has proven to be beneficial in getting ready for the Cup Series races on Sunday, and it’s just plain fun. With the new rule changes limiting how much I can race in the series, I’m glad that I got to keep Phoenix on my schedule.”

This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro at ISM Raceway … Hemric will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at ISM Raceway this weekend. He has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes in his previous two starts at the one-mile track. Rearview Mirror: Las Vegas … Hemric earned his first top-10 finish of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, bringing the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet home in the sixth position. Hemric qualified third and scored points in both Stage 1 and Stage 2, running inside the top 10 for much of the afternoon. Meet the Driver … Hemric will take part in the Xfinity Series autograph session on Friday, March 9, starting at 10:15 a.m. local time in the fan midway of ISM Raceway. He will also be at the Chevy Stage for a Q&A session and autographs on Saturday, March 10, starting at 10 a.m. local time.