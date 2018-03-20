“Teacher & Educator Appreciation” Ticket Offer Unveiled for Talladega Superspeedway’s Upcoming NASCAR Doubleheader

Offers up to 30 Percent off on Ticket Options for GEICO 500 and Sparks Energy 300, April 28-29

TALLADEGA, AL – Talladega Superspeedway is recognizing educators and faculty members with its new “Teacher & Educator Appreciation” ticket program, awarding up to 30 percent off on various ticket options for the Sparks Energy 300 and GEICO 500, set for April 28-29.

As Talladega Superspeedway’s way of saying thank you to the educators and faculty members who work within our school districts to shape youth into outstanding citizens, the program allows anyone who works within the school system to take advantage of the tremendous savings in both the grandstands and towers.

The Teacher & Educator Appreciation ticket options include the following:

2-Day Grandstand and Tower Packages:

Saturday, April 28 : Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series event, along with pole qualifying for the GEICO 500 Sunday, April 29: GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Ticket also gives admission to the track’s traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert)



Sunday ( April 29 ) Grandstand and Tower Seating for the GEICO 500

Those who are verified to purchase tickets through the Teacher & Educator Appreciation ticket program can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/Buy-Tickets/Teacher- Educator-Appreciation to take advantage of the offers. For any additional information, educators are urged to call Ticket Sales Account Executive Josh Keyes in the main ticket office at 256-315-4546.

NASCAR’s Most Competitive track also offers excellent savings to members of our Armed Forces, First Responders (Police Officers, Firemen and EMT’s) and their families through the Military & First Responders Appreciation ticket programs. These options include 2-day packages, Sunday only tickets and Sunday pre-race pit pass opportunities.

For more information or questions about Military & First Responders Appreciation tickets, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/Buy-Tickets/Military-and- First-Responder-Tickets.

The ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards actually kicks off the weekend on Friday, April 27, with the running of the General Tire 200. For general ticket information on any of the three days of activity, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com.



