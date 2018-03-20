Leavine Family Racing Looks To Pick Up The Pace At ISM Raceway

Kasey Kahne Ready to Charge into Second Race of the West Coast Swing

CONCORD, N.C. (March 7, 2018) – Kasey Kahne and Leavine Family Racing look to accelerate into the second race of the West Coast Swing after handling issues plagued the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After qualifying 21st at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week, Kahne and LFR battled an ill-handling Camaro ZL1 during the 400-mile race, and eventually improved to earn their first Top-20 finish of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

This week, LFR looks to pick up the pace, as the 2018 MENCS season kicks into high gear at ISM Raceway for the first 1-mile race of the season. Kahne, who has won at ISM Raceway, looks forward to moving into the second race of the 2018 West Coast Swing.

“I like phoenix – I’ve had some success there, including a win,” said Kahne. “LFR ran well there last year during the fall race, and we’ve definitely made some gains. I think we can bring a faster car there this week and not battle with it quite as much as we have the past couple weeks. I’m looking forward to continuing this West Coast Swing.”

Kahne has recorded a total of 27 starts at ISM raceway and completed 26 of those 27 races. Kahne has earned one win and one runner up finish at the 1-mile tri-oval.

The TicketGuardian 500 comes just after the start of ISM Raceway’s remodels and renovations. The track has already unveiled a number of fantastic new amenities that will be available for the 2018 Spring race. Fans can tune in to FOX on Sunday, March 11th at 3:30pm ET for coverage of the TicketGuardian 500.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Kasey Kahne, a fourteen-year veteran of NASCAR and 18-time winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, pilots the No. 95 Camaro ZL1 for the team. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel driven by their desire for progress. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

