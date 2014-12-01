No. 4 Monster Energy Series team receives L1-penalty post-Las Vegas

By Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The No. 4 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team from Stewart-Haas Racing received an L1-level penalty for two violations found during teardown at the NASCAR R&D Center stemming from Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The team was found to have violated Sections 20.4.8.1 (dealing with rear window support) and 20.4.18 (rocker panel extensions), specifically. A brace that supports the rear window failed and did not meet specifications for keeping the rear window glass rigid in all directions, at all times. Additionally, the rocker panel extension was not aluminum.

The No. 4 team with driver Kevin Harvick won the race, but will not get the benefits of that win for the NASCAR Playoffs (a total of seven playoff points for winning the race and both stages). Harvick also won at Atlanta, which means he still is qualified for the postseason on the basis of that Atlanta win.

Additionally, crew chief Rodney Childers has been fined $50,000. Car chief Robert Smith has been suspended for the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. The team also was docked 20 driver points and 20 owner points.

With this specific infraction, NASCAR officials felt the best sanction for the violation was suspending the car chief, not crew chief, due to the prominent role the car chief plays in setting up the car throughout the weekend.

The No. 4 team has the right to appeal the penalties to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.

In other penalties, the No. 55 team in the Monster Energy Series received a safety violation for one lug nut that was not secure in post-race inspection. Crew chief Todd Parrott has been fined $10,000.

