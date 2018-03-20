No. 4 Team fined; Patrick gets final ride at Indy

Tweet Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway by Justin Mcfarland/Speedwaymedia.com

Vegas Troubles For Harvick

Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but the No. 4 received an L1-level penalty for two violations found during teardown at the NASCAR R&D Center.

A brace that supports the rear window failed and did not meet specifications for keeping the rear window glass rigid in all directions, at all times. Additionally, the rocker panel extension was not aluminum.

Harvick will not receive the even playoff points for winning the race and both stages, crew chief Rodney Childers has been fined $50,000, car chief Robert Smith has been suspended for the next two races and the team was docked 20 driver points and 20 owner points.

Patrick Confirms Final Race At Indy

Danica Patrick will be driving in the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 13 for Ed Carpenter Racing. This is expected to be Patrick’s last race.

“I love how everything is coming full-circle,” Patrick said in a team release. “I am going to close out my racing career at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the place where so many amazing things have happened for me. I’m back in GoDaddy green and joining a great team.”

Gordon Nominated For The HOF

NASCAR announced the 20 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. Included among the list of new nominees is a four-time champion Jeff Gordon. The four-time champion is expected to be one of the top voted nominees.

Gordon won his first premier series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and went on to capture 93 wins, third highest on the all-time list.

This Week At ISM Raceway At Phoenix

Friday, March 9

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1

5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1

Saturday, March 10

12:05-15:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200, FOX (200 laps, 200 miles)

Sunday, March 11

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500, FOX (312 laps, 312 miles)

Note: All times are Eastern Time (ET)

