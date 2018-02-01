50 Days to NASCAR’s Biggest Party! The “Big One on the Blvd” Ready to Roll into Talladega Superspeedway

Tweet As always, a host of NASCAR drivers will be a major part of the “Big One on the Blvd” at Talladega Superspeedway. Pictured here from last fall include the likes of Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon and Kyle Larson.

Track Names Four Hilarious, Unique Fan Competitions for Event, Set for Friday Evening, April 27

TALLADEGA, AL – There are exactly 50 days until the “Big One on the Blvd” at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, April 27, and the anticipation for the biggest and best party in NASCAR is growing with a new lineup of fan challenges!

The wildest, most undeniable evening of fun, is part of the track’s tripleheader weekend which includes the General Tire 200 (set for a 5 p.m. CDT start earlier in the day on Friday), the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR XFINITY Series on Saturday, April 28, and the GEICO 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 29.

The “Big One on the Blvd” is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start in the track’s infamous infield, featuring some of NASCAR’s biggest stars making their way down the notorious Talladega Blvd on a Mardi-Gras style float. The attention will then turn to the fans who will take center stage near the Miller Lite Pavilion and partake in four new, outrageously original “fan challenges” in which the drivers will oversee. They include:

Chop It Like It’s Hot – A unique eating contest where it’s going to take a team to finish off the biggest & most tasty pork chop you’ve ever seen. They’ll use no hands while the chop is tied to the other’s body. You’ll have to see it to believe it. The first team to successfully eat all of the pork chop will be deemed winner and receive $200.

– A unique eating contest where it’s going to take a team to finish off the biggest & most tasty pork chop you’ve ever seen. They’ll use no hands while the chop is tied to the other’s body. You’ll have to see it to believe it. The first team to successfully eat all of the pork chop will be deemed winner and receive $200. Stick It To Me – In what is not a normal visit to the bathroom, this event will feature a host of two-person teams, utilizing rolls of toilet paper and a plunger in the most unique relay race ever. The contestant with the plunger must make their way to their teammate and grab the toilet paper roll with the handle of the plunger, then head back to drop the roll into their toilet. The winning team will take home $200.

– In what is not a normal visit to the bathroom, this event will feature a host of two-person teams, utilizing rolls of toilet paper and a plunger in the most unique relay race ever. The contestant with the plunger must make their way to their teammate and grab the toilet paper roll with the handle of the plunger, then head back to drop the roll into their toilet. The winning team will take home $200. NO BALLS – In a slippery, fun version of musical chairs, eight contestants compete using real tires and exercise balls. After each round, a chair (exercise ball on top of a tire) will be taken away. Whoever is left without a seat when the music ends will be eliminated. The winner will go home $100 richer.

– In a slippery, fun version of musical chairs, eight contestants compete using real tires and exercise balls. After each round, a chair (exercise ball on top of a tire) will be taken away. Whoever is left without a seat when the music ends will be eliminated. The winner will go home $100 richer. Trap Queen– Four Ladies will run through a pit filled with 600 gallons of a mystery substance trying to obtain as much fluid possible in sponges attached to their body. Once they reach the other side of the pit they must squeeze the sponges to fill up their select bucket. First one to fill their bucket to the designated line wins the title of “TRAP QUEEN” and $500.

Fans can sign up here www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/bigone for a chance to participate in one of the competitions and claim bragging rights that will be etched in the “Big One on the Blvd” history.

A host of some of the biggest names in NASCAR are expected to partake in this year’s festivities. Noted personalities who have participated in past include Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr., along with media types’ Jeff Gordon, Michael Waltrip, Kim Coon, Jeff Burton, Rick Allen, Rutledge Wood and Steve Letarte.

All Renewal Guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchased an infield wristband can join in on the festivities. Be sure to bring your ticket for access. For information on the “Big One on the Blvd,” or general ticket information for all three days of racing, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

*Signing up for a competition does not guarantee a spot as a competitor. Talladega Superspeedway staff will select the final list of game participants.



About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega’s Spring 2018 triple-header race weekend is set for April 27-29. The weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards event, while the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race is set for Saturday, April 28. The weekend concludes with the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 29. For more information, go to talladegasuperspeedway.com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

