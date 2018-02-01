Full Weekend Schedule for Phoenix
by Official Release On Thu, Mar. 08, 2018
By Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go onto the second leg of the NASCAR Goes West part of the schedule, heading to ISM Raceway at Phoenix. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET.
Friday, March 9
12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 11:30 a.m.: Alex Bowman
— 11:45 a.m.: Kevin Harvick
— noon: Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Matt Tifft
— 3 p.m.: Joey Logano
— 3:15 p.m.: Ryan Newman
— 3:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch
— 3:45 p.m.: Michael McDowell
— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy Series qualifying
Saturday, March 10
12:05-15:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200, FOX (200 laps, 200 miles) (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 6 p.m.: Post-Xfinity Series race
Sunday, March 11
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500, FOX (312 laps, 312 miles) (Follow live)
Press Pass (Watch live)
— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race