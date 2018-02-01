Full Weekend Schedule for Phoenix

Tweet AVONDALE, AZ - MARCH 19: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, taks the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on March 19, 2017 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

By Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go onto the second leg of the NASCAR Goes West part of the schedule, heading to ISM Raceway at Phoenix. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET.

Friday, March 9

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

2:05-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

4:05-4:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

— 11:30 a.m.: Alex Bowman

— 11:45 a.m.: Kevin Harvick

— noon: Justin Allgaier, Brandon Jones and Matt Tifft

— 3 p.m.: Joey Logano

— 3:15 p.m.: Ryan Newman

— 3:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch

— 3:45 p.m.: Michael McDowell

— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy Series qualifying

Saturday, March 10

12:05-15:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 200, FOX (200 laps, 200 miles) (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

— 6 p.m.: Post-Xfinity Series race

Sunday, March 11

3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500, FOX (312 laps, 312 miles) (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)

— 6:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **