Farmer John Joins Richard Petty Motorsports at Fontana

Fans Have Opportunity to Win VIP Experience Through Instagram Promotion

WELCOME, N.C. (March 9, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) is pleased to announce Farmer John as its newest primary partner. Farmer John will be the primary sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr and the No. 43 RPM team at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. during the Auto Club 400 race weekend.

Farmer John is the leading supplier of fine meat products throughout the West Coast. This will be Farmer John’s NASCAR debut and first partnership with RPM. Just for the Fontana race, the brand is allowing fans the opportunity to win a VIP race experience with them on race day. Fans are encouraged to go to the Famer John Instagram page (@FarmerJohnLA) to enter for their chance to meet “The King” Richard Petty and rookie sensation, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr., on race day. The lucky winner will then experience the race in VIP style.

“It’s just cool to see brands getting on board with fans on social media,” said Wallace Jr. “I really enjoy seeing Farmer John interacting with the fans on Instagram. That’s keeping things fresh for our fans and giving them a chance to win these unique experiences. I’m really happy they are supporting our race team, too. They are stepping up to support us and also getting the fans involved, that’s great for everyone.”

“Farmer John is proud to share our West Coast Original brand with NASCAR fans at the upcoming Fontana race. We love the passion of NASCAR fans, and know they host the best tailgates. We are excited to see you at the race!” said Emily Detwiler, director of Farmer John marketing.

The Auto Club 400 at the Auto Club Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, March 18. The race will be televised live on FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Farmer John

Since 1931, Farmer John continues to produce the finest quality meat products. From the beginning, Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty began curing and selling fresh pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores. Now the brand has expanded the portfolio to include sausage to fresh pork to the official “Dodger Dog”. This “West Coast Original” brand provides consumers with the freshest pork west of the Rockies. Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn) or Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA).

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **