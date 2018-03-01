Toyota NXS Phoenix Brandon Jones Quotes

Toyota Racing – Brandon Jones

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

ISM Raceway – March 9, 2018

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones was made available to the media at ISM Raceway:

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Juniper Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

What are your thoughts about being here at Phoenix this weekend?

“Phoenix has always been one of those track I have to put a lot effort into to get really good at. That’s been one of the awesome things about my switch to Toyota this year is using those resources in the simulator program that they have there. I’ve been really working on this track. I’ve been decent here in the past and having that extra edge to working towards the top-10 and top-five here. I think with all the work we’ve put in with studying races and watching film, I think I will be pretty good. We’ll have to see when we get on track. But we’ll see when we get on track. It will be a fun one for sure. Justin (Allgaier) and I were kidding before we walked in, we will be doing some sweating this weekend. It’s a fun track to come to.”

Did you two(Matt Tifft) have a friendly bet because you switched places in 2018?

“I think you (Matt) have a lot of my old guys as well. Going through the garage, I still talk to his crew and wave to them. It’s funny but it is how this sport works. It’s kind of like a cycle. You get into an area where you’re at a place for awhile and then you switch. Even with the team guys. I have had crew chiefs that have been in places before and have reconnected with them later at a new team. It’s kind of a cycle of racing.”

What’s been the biggest change for you?

“For me, just going to a new team in general is always difficult. You have to relearn everyone and relearn exactly how everyone feeds and takes information from you. So for myself I am having to learn how to tell my crew chief Chris Gabehart about how the car is handling and things like that. So something that may have worked with Nick Harrison may not work with Chris Gabehart. I’ve had to relearn what he likes to hear on the radio and some. As far as the cars, they are completely different inside. I switched this year to a whole new style of seat. I am doing carbon fiber instead of aluminum. So that was way different trying to get that fit correctly. Dash layouts are all different. There is so much difference stuff. Manufacturer switch and everything you have to relearn over there. And learning what resources we have to use there to try and take advantage of because there is plenty over there to get good at.”

Are you satisfied with your performance to start the year?

“Last week we were extremely happy with how the race went with us. Every single weekend we’ve had something go wrong, though. I haven’t 100 percent assessed as a team how we’re doing but the real big positive out of it has been something has gone wrong and rebound and get a good finish out of it. No one gets too excited or crazy on the radio. Everyone seems pretty calm. And like I said we either get into some incidents where we have some flats and we rebound and try get a top-10 salvage out of the day. They have done an excellent job at executing on that this whole year but I think after the first five races, we will have a good assessment of where we are.”

Can you talk about your physical appearance and your approach to your performance to working out?

“Something I should have put a lot of emphasis on last year and just didn’t for whatever reason. I have been committed to doing as much as I possibly can to eliminate on my side of what can be causing performance-wise stuff. I have been working out in the gym and studying so much film. I have been studying so many things on the simulator and data that JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) has on the past and present. I have been putting in work Sunday all the way until we leave. We’re trying to get there to that top-five and win level.”

Did you talk to Kyle (Busch) after last week?

“We spoke. I called him on the phone and talked to him. I gathered his side of view and it’s just hard racing. It’s so difficult to pass on these cars and tracks when the cars are so close the way they are. Just a little bit of a racing incident but we did talk and we’re all smoothed over and on the same page.”

