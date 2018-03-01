TICKETGUARDIAN CEO BRYAN DERBYSHIRE NAMED THE GRAND MARSHAL FOR THE TICKETGUARDIAN 500 AT ISM RACEWAY

PHOENIX – The most famous words in motorsports, drivers start your engines, will echo through the Estrella Mountains for the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway on Sunday, March 11. The renowned words will be delivered by Bryan Derbyshire, CEO of TicketGuardian as he serves as the Grand Marshall during pre-race ceremonies for the TicketGuardian 500.

Derbyshire, a Peoria, Ariz. native and graduate of Arizona State University, was named the President & CEO of TicketGuardian in January 2016. He helped launch TicketGuardian with the idea that refunds should be accepted in the live events industry. The platform has successfully provided support for ticket buyers and sellers by leading the industry in technology to protect consumers and organizations. Prior to TicketGuardian, Derbyshire founded ShopGuarantee, a startup targeting the retail space, after an early career spent developing new technology for payment solutions.

When fans purchase tickets to events at ISM Raceway, or to any live event, they have the option to purchase TicketGuardian’s ticket protection coverage. This allows attendees to have insurance on the tickets they’ve purchased in advance to protect against the unknown, ensuring that no matter what happens, ticket holders will have a satisfying and painless experience receiving a refund. TicketGuardian is bringing modern assurance to consumers for a price they can afford.

Tickets for Saturday’s DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway are available and can be purchased online at ismraceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in January 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, ISM Raceway is proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature an IndyCar Series race and two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on March 9-11. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 9-11, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

About TicketGuardian

TicketGuardian is an InsurTech firm that partners with ticketing & registration platforms, committed to bridging the gap between a customer’s peace of mind and the non-refundable world of events and ticketing. Founded in 2016, TicketGuardian’s intuitive and easy-to-use platform provides low cost coverage to protect attendees from financial stress, should normal life circumstances prevent them from attending an event. Based in California, TicketGuardian provides ticket protection in various different markets in addition to racing, including concerts, festivals, professional sporting events, endurance races, conferences and more. Find out more at TicketGuardian.net.

