MARTIN TRUEX JR. CLAIMS POLE FOR TICKETGUARDIAN 500

PHOENIX – Martin Truex Jr., the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, started his quest for his first career win at ISM Raceway in the best possible way, claiming the pole on Friday for the TicketGuardian 500.

This is Truex’s second career pole at ISM Raceway, with a lap of 136.945 mph. In 24 races at the one-mile oval, he has two top 5’s and eight top 10’s. His best finish was a third in last November’s Can-Am 500, during his incredible run to his first Monster Energy Series championship.

The New Jersey native is trailed by three young guns who are also searching for their first win at ISM Raceway. Kyle Larson missed the pole by six one-hundredths of a second, and will start alongside Truex on the front row. Behind them are Chase Elliott and Tucson native Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports teammates who have each come up just short of a victory in the desert. Rounding out the top five is Joey Logano, the winner of the 2016 fall race.

Saturday’s action features NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at 11:05 a.m. prior to the DC Solar 200 beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 gets under way at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway are available and can be purchased online at ismraceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in January 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, ISM Raceway is proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature an IndyCar Series race and two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 500 race weekend on March 9-11. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 9-11, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

