RCR Post Race Report – TicketGuardian 500

Austin Dillon and the Dow Team Show Strength at ISM Raceway

“We gave it all we had today but came up a little bit short on the Dow Camaro ZL1 team. I started off the race sideways loose, but through a series of wedge and air pressure adjustments, the car started to come to me throughout the race. For a while, I thought we were going to be okay and in a really good position to earn a top-10 finish, but we just didn’t have enough for them today. We really faced a lack of grip and side force. There were positives, for sure. We just need that little bit extra so that we can contend for more wins.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman and Grainger Racing Once Again Lead Laps at ISM Raceway

“Our Grainger Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 had the speed today. The one thing we struggled to do last season was to lead laps and now we’ve led in two races so far. It’s great to see the RCR Chevys up front. Our biggest challenge was maintaining track position and it is pretty evident what we need to work on and I’m sure we’ll get it resolved. I’m just proud to have contended for a chance to win because laps led will soon convert into wins.”

-Ryan Newman

