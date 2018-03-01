KEVIN HARVICK CLAIMS THIRD CONSECUTIVE CUP VICTORY BY TAKING CHECKERED FLAG IN THE TICKETGUARDIAN 500 AT ISM RACEWAY

Tweet AVONDALE, AZ - MARCH 11: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 11, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 for Stewart-Haas Racing, became the first driver since 2015 to win three consecutive races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series by claiming the victory in Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway. It was Harvick’s ninth career victory in Phoenix, extending his all-time wins record at the track. The win was also Harvick’s 40th career win, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for 18th on the career wins list in the Monster Energy Series.

“To come here to a race track that is so good for us is a lot of fun, and everyone was just determined this week, and we just wanted to just go stomp them,” said Harvick. “We didn’t stomp them, but we won. That’s all that really matters. Just proud of this team. Put a fire in our belly.”

Harvick has been the hottest driver in NASCAR the last three races, taking the checkered flag at Atlanta, Las Vegas and now ISM Raceway in Phoenix. The last drivers to accomplish this feat were Kyle Busch (Kentucky, New Hampshire and Indianapolis) and Joey Logano (Charlotte, Kansas and Talladega) in 2015. He is also the fourth driver over 40 years old to win three consecutive races, joining David Pearson (1976, 41 years old), Bobby Allison (1983, 45 years old) and Harry Gant (1991, 51 years old).

“It was an awesome day for us. That’s probably what I’m most proud of. It’s the first time in our organization’s history that we had all four cars in the top 10,” said Tony Stewart, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. “Just proud of everybody at Stewart‑Haas Racing. So many people that don’t get a chance to come to the track each weekend because they’re working hard at the shop. I think this weekend really is a big thank you to those guys for everything they’ve done. They’ve just done an amazing job.”

Harvick is now the Monster Energy Series points leader after four races. He sits 12 points ahead of Toyota Racing’s Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., who are tied for second place in the standings.

Busch, driver of the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing, led a race-high 128 of 312 laps, but was unable to catch Harvick and finished second. Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 for Hendrick Motorsports, who finished second in last November’s Can-Am 500, competed in the top five throughout the race and finished third. This is his second top five at ISM Raceway and fourth top 10 in five starts.

Rounding out the top five was Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 for Joe Gibbs Racing, who led 33 laps in fourth, and the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 78 for Furniture Row Racing, in fifth.

The ISM Raceway Project powered by DC Solar will be unveiled for the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy Series Playoff race weekend, November 9, 10, 11. Before NASCAR’s return, ISM Raceway will host one final race weekend in the current configuration for the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race on April 6-7. Tickets can be purchased online at ismraceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in-person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in January 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, ISM Raceway is proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature an IndyCar Series race and two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 500 race weekend on March 9-11. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 9-11, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **