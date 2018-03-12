Wilson to make NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. ( March 12, 2018 ) – Young’s Motorsports announces the addition of Reid Wilson to their driver lineup in the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado. The 21-year-old is set to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut during the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday, March 24 .

“Reid was one of the first drivers in our development program here at Young’s Motorsports,” said team principal Tyler Young. “It’s great that we’re able to provide a place and an opportunity for him to progress as a driver and up the NASCAR ranks.”

“In eight K&N races with Reid, we had four top-10 finishes,” said Andrew Abbott, who served as Wilson’s NKNPSE crew chief and will continue his role on the No. 20 Truck. “He has shown a lot of growth and I think we will be able to put together a good run at Martinsville.”

TrüNorth™ Warranty Programs of North America (TrüNorth™) will extend their partnership from the NKNPSE with Wilson into his NCWTS endeavors. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators and commercial finance companies.

“We’re proud of Reid’s racing accomplishments,” said TrüNorth™ SVP, John Gates. “We are excited to be a part of his next big step in NASCAR.”

This month, TrüNorth™ rolled out the industry’s only all-inclusive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) warranty, OEM2 Powered by TrüNorth™ and will be featured on the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet. OEM2 offers unique benefits well beyond traditional OEM warranties, providing customers added assurance in protecting their commercial asset investments by lowering the risk of unexpected failure costs beyond ordinary factory warranties.

“I’m honored to represent TrüNorth™,” exclaimed Wilson. “They’ve made it possible for me to advance up the NASCAR ladder. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is the perfect place for them to connect with their market, because many people in the trucking industry are NASCAR fans.”

Wilson will also use his NCWTS debut to promote the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). He is a member of the MDA Muscle Team, a group of professional athletes that volunteer to raise awareness and funds for MDA research and services.

“I am really excited to get behind the wheel of the No. 20 OEM2 Truck at Martinsville,” said Wilson. “I can’t thank Tyler enough for providing me this opportunity to drive for his race team and to also allow me to bring awareness to MDA, an organization I have been a part of for 10 years. March is National MDA Shamrock month and being able to put them on display at a NASCAR event will bring even more attention to this great cause.”

For more information on TrüNorth™ Warranty Programs of America, please visit www.trunorthwarranty.com , follow @TruNorthNA on Twitter and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ TruNorthWarranty

For more information on the Muscular Dystrophy Association and how you can help, please visit www.mda.org , follow @MDAnews on Twitter and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MDANational

