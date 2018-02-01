Happy Harvick, Jones, Byron and Menard to Join Pre-Race Fan Q&A Session Prior to Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 April 29

Exclusive Access to Pit Road, Red Carpet & Driver Intro’s Also Part of the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade

TALLADEGA, AL – Red-hot Kevin Harvick, winner of three of the first four races thus far in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, along with young guns Erik Jones and William Byron, and veteran Paul Menard make up a quartet scheduled to take part in the Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer Session prior to Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 29.

Held on the start-finish line, race fans will get the opportunity to ask the drivers questions in advance of one of the most anticipated races of the season. The winner of the GEICO 500 is all but guaranteed a spot in the season-ending playoffs for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Fans that purchase Talladega’s Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade will have access to this special session. Additional drivers/personalities that will be a part of the Fan Q&A line-up will be announced in the near future.

In addition to seeing some of NASCAR’s finest with the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, fans will also get a chance to take a stroll down pit road and receive access to witness their favorite drivers walk the red carpet to the drivers meeting as well as all the exciting activities at the pre-race stage, including Driver Introductions for the GEICO 500. Below is information on the quartet for the Fan Q&A:

Kevin Harvick , driver of the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, has run 34 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) races at Talladega Superspeedway, collecting a win in the GEICO 500 in 2010. The 2014 premier series champion has six top-five finishes, including three runner-up results and 14 top-10s at the 2.66-mile venue. He also claimed the pole position for the 2005 GEICO 500. In only four starts this season, Harvick has won three consecutive races (Atlanta, Las Vegas & ISM Raceway). The only other driver to pull off the feat was Bill Elliott in 1992.

Erik Jones, driver of the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, is one of NASCAR's bright young stars. At the age of 21, Jones has already competed in all three of NASCAR's top series at Talladega with a finish of fifth in last season's Sparks Energy 300. The 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year (drove for Furniture Row Racing) will be making his third start in NASCAR's premier series at Talladega. Joe Gibbs Racing has four wins at NASCAR's Most Competitive track, one coming with car No. 20 in 2008 with driver Tony Stewart.

William Byron will be making his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at NASCAR's biggest track. The 20-year-old will be piloting the legendary No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Jeff Gordon took the No. 24 machine to Gatorade Victory Lane in six of Hendrick's 12 Talladega victories, the track's all-time record (tied with Richard Childress Racing). Byron, the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, has two starts at the mammoth track, with a best finish of 10th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Paul Menard is piloting the iconic No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing this season, following seven seasons with Richard Childress Racing. Menard, the 2011 Brickyard 400 winner, is looking to take the Wood Brothers back to Gatorade Victory Lane at the 33-degree banked facility. The team has five triumphs at Talladega, the last coming in 1980 with Neil Bonnett. In 23 starts at Talladega, Menard has three top-five and six top-10 finishes. He does know his way to Gatorade Victory Lane, winning the 2003 General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series.

To purchase the Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade, simply visit www. talladegasuperspeedway.com/ pitpass or call 855-518-RACE (7223). The tripleheader weekend kicks off on Friday, April 27, with the General Tire 200, the Sparks Energy 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Sunday, April 28, and the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 29.

