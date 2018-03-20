Martin Truex Jr. 2017 NASCAR Champion Year in Review

Tweet Photo Credit: Don Dunn

Martin Truex Jr.’s championship winning season was a perfect mix of talent and tenacity, executed with a precise strategy that took advantage of NASCAR’s new stage-based format.

He dominated the season with a career-high eight wins and beat all drivers with 19 top fives and 26 top 10s. Truex also bested the field with 1,253 laps led, an average start of 6.8 and an average finish of 9.4.

But, it wasn’t only the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team’s superiority on the track that led them to the title. They realized early on that the key to success was taking advantage of NASCAR’s new format.

“That played into the favor of the cars that were fast and the teams that performed well, performed at a high level throughout each week and each race,” Truex said. “It was something that worked for us.”

The title is even more impressive when you take into consideration that Furniture Row Racing is a small team with its headquarters in Denver, far removed from most of their NASCAR competitors who are located near Charlotte, North Carolina. But being labeled an underdog by many only served as extra motivation.

Cole Pearn, crew chief for the No. 78, said “It’s just unbelievable we’ve been able to do this. I’m still speechless about it. I just hope that what comes out of this are accolades for (what) an unbelievably good driver Martin is.”

Truex called the championship win, “a dream come true,” and gave credit to both his team and his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, who is currently fighting ovarian cancer.

Emotions overwhelmed him as he celebrated.

“This means the world,” Truex said. “I couldn’t even talk. I was a wreck thinking about all the tough days, the bad days, the times where I thought my career was over with, the times when I didn’t think anyone believed in me. But the guys who mattered did my fans, my family and then when I got with this team. They are unbelievable and they resurrected my career and made me a champion.”

Pollex echoed his sentiments, adding, “I told him that’s why you never give up because these guys are so cool. That’s been our motto all along, ever since I started my cancer battle. We are never going to give up and we didn’t.”

