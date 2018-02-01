GMS Racing NXS Fontana Preview

Spencer Gallagher

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana Stats

Gallagher will be making his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start at Auto Club Speedway.

Best Finish: 19th

​Additional Info

– Gallagher and the No. 23 Allegiant team will utilize chassis No. 222; this chassis was ran twice last year, first in the fall at Richmond Raceway (Start:23rd/Finish:22nd) and then again in the fall at Dover International Speedway (Start:20th/Finish:24th).

Quote

“Fontana is one of my favorite racing surfaces around. It’s as wide as they come, wore out, and it provides some of the best racing on the NASCAR circuit. It’s a perfectly-aged surface at this point. The bumps on the back stretch give it great character, and it’s out in the Los Angeles sun; what’s better than that.“

