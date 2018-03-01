Ryan Reed – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Auto Club Speedway

Reed has competed at Auto Club Speedway (ACS) four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has never finished lower than 17th.

Reed has an average starting position of 13 and an average finishing position of 14.2 at the 2.0-mile track.

Homecoming

Reed’s hometown of Bakersfield, Calif. is located a little over two-and-a-half hours from ACS. Reed grew up attending races as a fan and watching his father race at the track.

The Car Chief on the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang, Dan Bormann, is also from The Golden State. Bormann hails from Shingle Springs, Calif., located in the northern part of the state.

Last Time at Auto Club Speedway

Ryan Reed started the race 15th in front of his hometown crowd and made the right adjustments throughout the race to secure a solid finish, but extra time on pit road on the final stop to fix a tire rub due to contact, cost him valuable track position. Despite the extra time on pit road, Reed was able to earn a 15th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway.

Phoenix Recap

The Saturday afternoon race at ISM Raceway continued on into the evening with the help of two red flag delays for rain. Ryan Reed qualified his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford 12th, but was plagued by handling woes over the course of the race. An issue on a green flag stop late in the race cost him valuable track position, but despite the setback, Reed worked his way to an 18th-place finish.

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Auto Club Speedway

“It’s so much fun, I love going there, it’s one of my favorite race tracks we go to, if not my favorite and also it’s a home track for me since I grew up in Bakersfield a few hours away. I look forward to going there every year and it just means a lot to have a lot of friends and family there. As the downforce package has changed, it has changed how we run a little bit. Seemed like with the higher downforce stuff you were pinned right up against the fence, where now, because your car is moving around more, you aren’t quite up against it. You are at times, and certainly I expect guys like Kyle Larson to be right up against it, but I think you can search a little more, you can be two or three grooves down. The bottom of one and two is so worn out, there’s no grip down there, the bottom of three and four you can make some stuff work for a little while, but it’s still an upper groove race track. I’ll be searching, especially on restarts, you kind of have to go where they’re not there.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **