DARLINGTON RACEWAY IS LOOKING FOR ITS NEXT ”LADY IN BLACK” APPLICATIONS NOW BEING ACCEPTED

Tweet Amanda Bishop, who served as Darlington Raceway’s Lady in Black in 2016-17, courtesy of Darlington Raceway

Program is seeking candidates to represent Darlington Raceway throughout the 2018 season; Applicants can apply at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/LadyinBlack

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (March 14, 2018) – Darlington Raceway is looking for its next Lady in Black!

The track Too Tough To Tame is now accepting applications for its Lady in Black position until April 2. The next Lady in Black will serve as a vital representative of Darlington Raceway, making appearances at various community and media events, parties and its annual Bojangles’ Southern 500 Labor Day race weekend on Sept. 1-2.

The position is an integral part of the track’s continued efforts to focus on the fans and represent the track in the communities that have supported it since its inception in 1950.

The candidate will follow a successful two-year reign by Amanda Bishop, who held the position in 2016 and 2017.

“The Lady in Black position is an integral part of our marketing efforts,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “She is a key representative of Darlington Raceway and is expected to represent the track at many of our yearly community initiatives, including race weekend. The Lady in Black program has been a positive touchpoint in the community since the program was founded in 2013. We appreciate and thank Amanda Bishop for her two years of service in the position.”

To submit an application, simply visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/LadyInBlack and complete the steps necessary to apply by the April 2 deadline.

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Deposits can be made by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

