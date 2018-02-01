Austin Cindric – Fontana Advance

Team: No. 60 LTi Printing Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric on Fontana

“I’ve never raced there; it’s one of three tracks that I’ll visit for the first time this season; The other two being Richmond and Darlington. Michigan is similar in size and shape to Fontana and I’ve had some success there. In 2017, I was able to lead a lot of laps and battled for the win. I’ve spent some time on the sim prepping for Fontana and even got some advice from Mark Martin when he was at the shop the other day. He described Fontana as a hybrid mix between Atlanta and Michigan. It’s got the characteristics of Atlanta, but the size and shape of Michigan and it’s all about momentum.”

Phoenix Recap

In his first career Xfinity Series start at ISM Raceway, Austin Cindric drove his Pirtek Ford to a 16th-place finish.

2017 Recap

Cindric earned his first career victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series while competing in his first full season with the Series. Cindric claimed the pole position at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and led a total of 50 laps on his way to capturing the checkered flag. In addition to the win, Cindric closed out 2017 with eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes all while finishing third in the series point standings after qualifying for the Championship 4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

Fontana will be the fourth of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date EVENT 60 17-Feb Daytona Cindric 3-Mar Las Vegas Cindric 10-Mar Phoenix Cindric 17-Mar Fontana Cindric 9-Jun Michigan Cindric 6-Jul Daytona Cindric 21-Jul New Hampshire Cindric 4-Aug Watkins Glen Cindric 1-Sep Darlington Cindric

