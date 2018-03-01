Reed Ready for Home Town Track that Carries Family Ties

FONTANA, Calif. (March 14, 2018) – Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Reed heads to his home track of Auto Club Speedway (ACS) in Fontana, Calif. this weekend. Reed is originally from Bakersfield, Calif. and still has many family and friends in the area. Reed watched his Dad race there growing up and it also the track where he got his first autograph. His first autograph happened to come from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and is the only die cast car Reed has in his collection besides cars he has raced.

“Memories of watching my dad race at Fontana growing up are really special to me and it really means a lot to him that I’m following in his footsteps,” said Reed. “I think he still has a track record there, so that’s pretty cool. I got my first autograph ever there and it was from Dale Earnhardt Jr. I’ve got it sitting on my desk at home, it’s the only diecast car I have, other than my own, I think I was six or seven when I got it signed by him.”

Reed’s father, Mark, raced locally near their hometown of Bakersfield, Calif., but also competed in some NASCAR-sanctioned events at ACS. Just a two-hour drive from the Reeds’ home, the 24-year old driver has attended races at the track with his family throughout his life.

Reed has four starts in the Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway, all of which he has finished 17th or better. In those four starts he has never started further back that 15th.

Reed is not the only member for the No. 16 Lilly Diabetes team to call Auto Club Speedway his home track. Car chief, Dan Bormann hails from Shingle Springs, Calif., which is about six hours north from ACS, but still a special track for the veteran car chief. As a part-time car chief for a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West team, Bormann helped now-NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer win his first pole award at the track in 2004. Soon after, Bormann quit his day job as an auto mechanic at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company to move to North Carolina to pursue a career in NASCAR. Bormann was the car chief for Reed’s 2015 and 2017 season-opening victories at Daytona International Speedway.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 31st season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **