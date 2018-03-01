Full Weekend Schedule for Fontana

by Official Release On Fri, Mar. 16, 2018

Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Target Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 26, 2017 in Fontana, California. Photo by Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to the final voyage of the NASCAR Goes West part of the schedule, heading to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

Friday, March 16
2:35-3:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
3:35-4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5:35-6:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
7:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)
1 p.m.: Darrell Wallace Jr.
1:15 p.m.: Kevin Harvick
1:30 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson
1:45 p.m.: Kyle Larson
2 p.m.: Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Ryan Reed
4 p.m.: Kasey Kahne
4:15 p.m.: Erik Jones
4:45 p.m.: Aric Almirola
8:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Saturday, March 17
12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, FS1 (Follow live)
1:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
3:30-4:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club (150 laps, 300 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)
7:30 p.m.: Post-Xfinity Series race

Sunday, March 18
3:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 (200 laps, 400 miles), FOX (Follow live)

Press Pass (Watch live)
6:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

