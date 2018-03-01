Full Weekend Schedule for Fontana

Tweet Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Target Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 26, 2017 in Fontana, California. Photo by Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series head to the final voyage of the NASCAR Goes West part of the schedule, heading to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off. Check out the tentative full schedule below, subject to change.

