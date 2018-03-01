Mobil 1™ and Sebring Extend High-Speed Race Partnership

The long running, historic title sponsorship renewed in a multi-year deal

With the green flag this Saturday , ExxonMobil celebrates the 23rd consecutive year as title sponsor of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race.

Through key relationships with teams in the Weather Tech Championship series, racing provides critical testing and innovation grounds for Mobil 1 motor oil.

SEBRING, Fla., March 15, 2018 – Building upon its long-standing partnership with Sebring International Raceway, ExxonMobil has agreed to a new multiyear deal that will see the Mobil 1 brand continue as the title sponsor of America’s premier sports car endurance race – the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring presented by Advanced Auto Parts.

Held Saturday, March 17, the 66th annual race displays the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand and its deep connection to racing. As Mobil 1 lubricant technology is used by many teams on the Sebring track, the race provides ExxonMobil with the opportunity to test its lubricant technology in the RPM-pushing conditions the race provides.

“We’re thrilled to continue our nearly quarter-century relationship with this iconic race,” said Kai Decker, global motorsports manager at ExxonMobil. “Many of the teams on the Sebring track use Mobil 1 motor oils that are available for every day customers to buy, for example Corvette Racing uses Mobil 1 0W-50 racing oil and Porsche Motorsports uses Mobil 1 0W-40. Through our partnership with these teams, we prove the performance and durability of Mobil 1 by pushing our motor oil to perform under the most punishing conditions. Ultimately, racing helps us develop products like our latest, Mobil 1 Annual Protection.”

“Our partnership with Mobil 1 has been a tradition of great success for both parties over the past 23 years, and we are delighted to continue our agreement,” said Wayne Estes, President and General Manager, Sebring International Raceway. “At Sebring International Raceway we host some of the world’s top racing teams on the track each year, so it’s only fitting that we continue to partner with the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. We know our fans will be as pleased with this news as we are.”

“For an endurance race such as the Twelve Hours of Sebring, so much preparation and work goes into these incredible cars before they even reach the starting line – we are eager to work alongside many of these teams and show how our lubricant technology translates into thrilling wins on the track,” said David Tsurusaki, global motorsports technology manager at ExxonMobil.

The 66th annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race will take place on Saturday, March 17 at Sebring International Raceway, with the first and last five hours broadcast on FOX Sports 1&2, while the remainder of the event will be streamed live on IMSA.com and the FOX Sports Go mobile app.

About Mobil 1

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

